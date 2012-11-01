An attendant holds a gas pump at a Rosneft petrol station in St.Petersburg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW Higher oil prices and lower taxes fuelled Rosneft (ROSN.MM) to a 181 billion roubles (3.5 billion pounds) net income in the third-quarter, the company said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected third-quarter net of 137.2 billion roubles at the company, set to become the world's top listed oil producer after its $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP TNBP.MM.

Rosneft's performance is a further feather in the cap of its chief executive, Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. This year the company signed landmark agreements with ExxonMobil (XOM.N), Statoil (STL.OL) and Eni (ENI.MI) to tap vast Arctic offshore resources.

Rosneft also said it paid Exxon 2 billion roubles ($63.8 million) for a 30 percent stake in a project to develop hard-to-recover reserves in the Canadian province of Alberta.

"The Q3 results reflect the beginning of broad-reaching transformations within the company to cut costs and improve efficiency, which have already yielded strong results in production and sales," Sechin said in a statement.

Rosneft's takeover of TNK-BP, expected to close in the next six months, would create the world's largest listed oil company with daily output of 4.6 million barrels in oil-equivalent terms.

Revenue increased 12 percent to 802 billion roubles from the previous quarter, the company said in a statement, also above analysts' average forecast of 790.9 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to 191 billion roubles, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 182.3 billion.

Free cashflow increased to 53 billion roubles from 25 billion in April-June.

Rosneft switched to IFRS from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) late in 2011.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jason Bush and David Holmes)