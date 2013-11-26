A flag with a logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TRIESTE, Italy Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) is looking to raise its stake in Italian refiner Saras (SRS.MI) but that will depend on decisions by the Italian government, the Rosneft chairman said on Tuesday.

"We are working (on raising our stake)," Igor Sechin said at the Russian-Italian summit in Trieste.

He said this would also depend on a decision of the Italian government regarding changes to electricity generation tariffs under discussion in Italy.

"This influences the economy of this enterprise and we'll be looking at it," Sechin said.

Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer, recently bought a stake of around 21 percent in Saras.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)