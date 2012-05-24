MOSCOW In the hands of powerful former deputy prime minister Igor Sechin, Russia's state-controlled oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) is likely to make a grab for low-hanging fruit in Russia to feed its reserves and market value.

Sechin could eye targets such as Surgutneftegas (SNGS.MM), Russia's No.4 oil producer which is friendly with the Kremlin, or Zarubezhneft, which spearheads state energy investments in Vietnam and Cuba, sources and analysts said.

After his appointment as CEO this week, Sechin could also drive more international joint ventures after a dealmaking spree in which Rosneft partnered with the likes of ExxonMobil (XOM.N) to explore the Russian Arctic.

Sechin had a behind-the-scenes role brokering landmark international deals when Vladimir Putin was serving as prime minister. Now the powerful confidant of the newly-inaugurated Russian president, is expected to lead from the front.

"He is a very influential guy," Ivan Mazalov, fund manager of Russia-focused Prosperity Capital Management, said. "(Having him) as CEO is quite likely to be a positive experience for Rosneft shareholders ... he will be able to be more focused on an active strategy, expansion, acquisitions."

Following three major drilling deals with Exxon, Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) and Norway's Statoil (STL.OL), which gave Rosneft an entry ticket to projects around the world, Rosneft is eyeing its next act in a long-running effort to make it a leading player on world capital and energy markets.

"Rosneft has been fairly cautious in its forays internationally, but that isn't to say it doesn't look to start making a bigger impression, it could even be a foreign policy objective of this new administration," said Mark Henderson, energy specialist at Credit Suisse in London.

"However, they have enough to keep them going domestically without going overseas," Henderson said.

One source close to Rosneft said Sechin's strategic goal will be to transform the company into a national champion capable of competing on a global scale, if necessary with the help of acquisitions.

STATE DOMINATION

Sechin and Putin have made no secret of their conviction that the state should dominate strategic resources, and view the energy industry as a projection of state power.

But previous efforts to put that into practice through international M&A have not been successful, particularly the acquisition of equity in a German refinery group, which has incurred chronic losses.

At home, Rosneft has the option of investing in companies rich in reserves and cash that already have a long-standing relationship with the Russian state.

Analysts have speculated that Rosneft, which has dented its cash flow by committing heavily to investments, may be tempted by reclusive Surgutneftegas. While known for its lack of transparency with investors, it has a cash-pile of nearly $30 billion which could be deployed to accelerate Rosneft's growth.

"Rosneft has large capital commitments that mean it will have negative cashflow until 2016," said Renaissance Capital oil and gas analyst Ilya Balabanovsky. "It would be natural to put that money to work to the benefit of the Russian state."

Those investors undeterred by Surgut's refusal to report financial results to international standards are attracted by its high dividend yield - while the company is valued at a discount to its cash pile.

"(Rosneft) could buy a stake in Surgut and Surgut would start to pay them dividends," said Prosperity's Mazalov, who holds Surgut shares. "Surgut's cash pile is worth more than its market cap ($27.6 billion at today's prices)."

Zarubezhneft, which handles state energy investments in foreign countries, is a much smaller actor which has long been a rumoured match for another state energy company.

For Rosneft, buying Zarubezhneft would instantly expand its footprint abroad. The company, which has roots in the Soviet era operating in communist countries such as Cuba and Vietnam, has also operated in Iraq, Iran and Syria at various stages.

"There is also an idea to merge Zarubezhneft and Rosneft, but this is in virtual stage, so to say, nothing concrete," an industry source said.

Hinting at ambitions on a grander scale, a government source said: "I would not exclude anything. Anything, and beyond the obvious two (Surgut and Zarubezhneft)."

"The question is the price, the value to shareholders and the manageability of the enlarged company."

A drive by Rosneft to bulk up its production portfolio via acquisitions may help to address its flagging valuation. Its shares are 19 percent below its 2006 IPO price of $7.55 a Global Depository Receipt (GDR), an embarrassment to the state which wants to see Rosneft a leader on the global market.

Rosneft is valued far below its international peers, trading at about 5 times earnings, below ExxonMobil at nearly 10 times and PetroChina at 11 times - a discount that reflects political risk and governance concerns specific to Russia.

ARCTIC CHARGE

Rosneft struck a deal last year to search for oil in three blocks of Russia's Arctic Kara Sea with Exxon. The deal saw it receive rights to stakes in three projects in North America where Exxon is developing hard-to-recover reserves.

Deals with Statoil and Eni were similarly structured and Rosneft has indicated it is eager for more.

While the Arctic drilling deals are held up as the clearest signal yet that Rosneft is serious about going global, the ultimate impact on its crude oil reserves - already the largest in the world - is unknown.

Commercial oil production is over a decade away.

"Charging off into the Arctic Sea misses the point, which is that there are 80 billion barrels of oil in place in the onshore regions of Russia, in many cases, where there is infrastructure in existence and where they have some idea of the geology," said Credit Suisse's Henderson.

(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and John Bowker; Writing/Reporting by Melissa Akin and Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine and William Hardy)