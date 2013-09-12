A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW Russian state oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) awarded its semi-annual October-March jumbo crude tender with Shell (RDSa.L), Total (TOTF.PA) and BP (BP.L) securing all of the Urals blend volumes, traders said on Thursday.

Noticeably, large traders, such as Vitol VITOLV.UL, failed to secure any Urals blend cargoes.

Shell and BP will share 140,000-tonne cargoes of Urals from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, while Shell would lift all 80,000-tonne parcels.

Total also won the rights to handle 80,000-tonne CPC Blend cargoes in Novorossiisk, while Trafigura will lift 140,000-tonne CPC Blend cargoes.

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)