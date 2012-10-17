BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
MOSCOW Rosneft has yet to apply for government approval of a potential deal to buy into Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday, Interfax news agency reported.
Dvorkovich has opposed a deal, saying it will increase the state's involvement into the energy sector, and has said Rosneft should secure a green light from the government to buy into TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest crude producer.
Earlier on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the AAR consortium of billionaires that together with BP shares control of TNK-BP has agreed to sell its stake to Russia's state-controlled top oil producer Rosneft.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.