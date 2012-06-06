MOSCOW A confidential document at the heart of BP Plc's (BP.L) disputes with its partners in Russian oil company TNK-BP TNBP.MM may become public under legal amendments agreed by Russia's competition watchdog, its official told Reuters on Wednesday.

BP and the AAR consortium of four Soviet-born tycoons, who share control of the No. 3 Russian oil producer, have traded accusations of breaching their shareholder agreement in a dispute that has pushed their partnership to the brink, and the British major has put the asset up for sale.

FAS has proposed that shareholder agreements such as the pact between BP and its Russian partners in TNK-BP, struck in 2003, must be made public under legislative amendments agreed by Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service, the agency's deputy head Anatoly Golomolzin said.

He said amendments had been agreed following a complaint by Rosneft (ROSN.MM), after the Russian state oil company's share swap and Arctic exploration deal with BP collapsed last year in the face of opposition from its Russian partners.

Rosneft appealed to the competition watchdog after the failure of the deal, he said.

"Last year there was a situation linked to the fact that a deal could not take place, BP's deal with Rosneft, and it became clear that it was linked to the shareholder agreement," the deputy head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service told Reuters by telephone.

"Since last year we have been analysing the agreement and have agreed amendments to the law requiring the publication of such agreements."

Spokesmen for Rosneft and TNK-BP declined to comment. A spokesman for AAR was not immediately available.

A spokeswoman for FAS said it was not clear when FAS would carry out its proposal over the Rosneft complaint.

(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin and David Holmes)