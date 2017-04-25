WINDHOEK Namibia's Rössing Uranium, a Rio Tinto (RIO.L) business, said it has managed to navigate "the worst year of the past decade" for the uranium industry, turning a 2015 loss into a net profit of 107 million Namibian dollars (6.4 million pounds) in 2016.

Rössing said on Monday that a combination of favourable exchange rates and a 48 percent increase in production from 1,245 tonnes of uranium oxide had helped counter the effects of depressed uranium spot prices, which have rebounded only modestly since hitting a 13-year low late last year.

Built in 1976, Namibia's first commercial uranium mine reported a net profit of N$107 million for the financial year ended December 2016, from a net loss of N$385 million in 2015 and said in its annual report there are no plans to extend the life of the mine beyond 2025.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; editing by Alexander Smith)