MOSCOW Russian investigators searched the home of the head of a state telecoms firm on Tuesday in a fraud probe, the latest of a string of scandals that is increasingly coming to characterise Vladimir Putin's six-month-old presidency.

Investigators searched the house of Alexander Provotorov, the chief executive of Rostelecom (RTKM.MM), and the home of a minority shareholder, Konstantin Malofeyev, newspapers and news agencies reported, citing law enforcement sources.

VTB, Russia's second largest bank, has secured a British court injunction to freeze part of the 10-percent stake in Rostelecom owned by Malofeyev's fund, Marshall Capital Partners, to try to recover a $225-million loan from its British unit, the reports said.

News of the searches broke the day before Rostelecom - one of four firms to win licences to provide fourth-generation mobile services - reports quarterly results. Shares in the firm, in which the Russian state owns a voting stake of 53 percent, fell by 3.6 percent.

According to the reports, Malofeyev has been taken into custody and Provotorov may be arrested later on Tuesday. A lawyer for Malofeyev's fund, Marshall Capital, was being questioned in relation to the case.

Police declined comment but said they planned a statement.

