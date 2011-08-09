LONDON Merger and acquisition activity, especially in chemicals, software and luxury sectors, could pick up in the coming months and provide support to equities, a fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management said.

Olivier Huet said June and July were bad months for M&A activity, and August would probably be the same, but the process might accelerate thereafter as focus shifts to company fundamentals from the debt crisis in Europe and poor economic data.

"A lot of companies are sitting on huge cash (balances), but they find very few growth prospects internally. There is a need to buy this growth externally through M&A to be more exposed to emerging markets," Huet told Reuters in an interview.

"There is no doubt that there is a window of opportunity today to buy reasonably valued companies, which could enhance (the buyer's) ... growth prospects. But uncertainties about sovereign debt and global growth have resulted in a slowdown in M&A activities," he said.

The consolidation in the chemical industry could advance further, while there were many opportunities in the software area and in the luxury sector, he said.

Huet liked growth stocks that were exposed to emerging markets and cyclical shares with high pricing power. He found value in food and beverages companies and healthcare stocks, but stayed cautious on sectors such as utilities and banks.

"The healthcare sector has been unloved for a long time, but is coming back in favour again. It's a good mix of growth, low valuation, impressive product pipeline and exposure to emerging markets," he said.

Edmond de Rothschild's Selective Europe fund, which manages 230 million euros, had fallen 2.36 percent this year to end of July, against a 3.84 percent fall in benchmark MSCI EUROPE .MSCIEU index. The fund company manages a total of 16 billion euros.

PORTFOLIO CHANGES

The fund recently took profits from some cyclical stocks such as Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), Europe's largest engineering group, and Swedish engineer Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST), and invested the money into companies like Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.VX.

Huet said Roche was undervalued compared with historical levels and had a strong exposure to emerging markets, while its product pipeline was in a much better shape now.

He liked food and beverage companies because of their ability to correctly price their brands in European and emerging markets and the cash-generative nature of the business that could finance development projects in emerging countries where growth and profitability were better.

His favourites stocks include French drinks group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA), the world's second largest spirits group, and he said the company was realising high margins from the sale of its premium brands in China, where cognac consumption was growing fast.

The fund also liked Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world's largest brewer, because of its high exposure to Brazil, China and eastern Europe.

(Editing by Will Waterman)