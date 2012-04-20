Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
Britain's Rotork Plc, which makes valve control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, said first-quarter order intake rose 21 percent, helped partly by growth in its gears business.
Rotork said inflationary cost pressures remained, but the company's full-year margins would be similar to 2011 levels.
The company said its total order book grew 7 percent sequentially to 169 million pounds, and it was confident of making progress in 2012.
"The visibility of upcoming projects remains good and all regions have shown order intake at higher levels than last year," the company said in a statement.
Rotork's first-quarter revenue grew 26 percent.
Shares of the company, which touched a life high on Thursday, was trading slightly down at 2218 pence 0712 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.