Valve-control systems maker Rotork Plc said it expected cost-cutting initiatives to support its full-year performance, as its clients tighten spending to combat weak oil prices.

Shares of the company fell 4.5 percent to 204 pence at 0701 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

"We anticipate that activity in the oil and gas markets will remain subdued, and the timing of order placement will be difficult to forecast," Chief Executive Peter France said.

Rotork, which makes valve-automation equipment used in the oil and gas, power and nuclear industries, said it would be difficult to predict the timing of order placement, even as it reported a 22 percent rise in its order book from December last year.

The company, which gets about 51 percent of its revenue from the oil and gas industry, did not disclose any revenue or operating profit forecast for the full year in its statement.

Rotork also said it expected full-year margins to be lower than last year as the company tackled pricing pressure and higher overhead costs.

The company also reported a nearly 4 percent fall in revenue to 263.9 million pounds for the first half of the year and a 22 percent fall in adjusted operating profit before amortisation of assets.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)