LOS ANGELES "Mr. Bean" star Rowan Atkinson left a U.K. hospital on Friday after a spectacular crash in his McLaren F1 supercar, according to media reports.

Atkinson left the Peterborough City Hospital north of London in a wheelchair, said UK broadcaster Sky News.

The 56 year-old British actor suffered a shoulder injury when his car hit a tree and a lamp post in a crash on Thursday near the town of Haddon, according to media reports.

Atkinson is best known for playing the inept but good-hearted Mr. Bean in the 1990s British TV comedy series named after the character, who rarely speaks. He also made Mr. Bean films.

Atkinson also starred in the 1980s BBC historical sitcom "The Black Adder," and a number of similarly titled series in the same decade. He has won a pair of British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.

