Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
LONDON Oxford emphatically demolished Cambridge by 11 lengths to win their fifth University Boat Race in seven years against their old rivals on Sunday.
The dark blues were heavy favourites going into the 160th edition of the contest on the River Thames and took an early lead following a collision five minutes into the race.
Cambridge's Luke Juckett briefly fell from his seat after a clash of oars, leaving Oxford to power clear and cross the finish line in 18 minutes, 36 seconds with the biggest winning margin since 1973.
Oxford have now won 10 races since 2000, but Cambridge still have their noses ahead in the overall tally, having won 81 to Oxford's 78 with one dead heat.
Cambridge protested about the collision after the race but it was dismissed by race umpire Richard Phelps.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.