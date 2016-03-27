BNY Mellon 2016 Oxford v Cambridge University Boat Race - River Thames, London - 27/3/16. Cambridge's Lance Tredell and Luke Juckett celebrate with team mates after winning the Men's Race. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON Favourites Cambridge won the annual University Boat Race in choppy conditions on London's River Thames on Sunday, extending their lead over Oxford in the long-standing series to 82-79.

Their more experienced crew was in front from the start and finished comfortable winners to end a run of three successive defeats.

As usual in an Olympic year, both crews were under strength, with leading rowers preparing for Rio instead, although Cambridge still fielded three Americans, one German-American and one Austrian in their eight.

Their coach Steve Trapmore, who won a gold medal in Great Britain's eight at the 2000 Olympics, said it was an "epic" victory given the conditions.

"I've never felt prouder," he told the BBC.

"We're all sad," Oxford cox Sam Collier said. "We threw everything we had at it but the conditions played a part. It was a tough one."

Earlier, Oxford easily won the 71st edition of the women's race, now held over the same course, after the Cambridge boat took on water and almost sank.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris/Alan Baldwin)