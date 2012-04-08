Members of the Cambridge University rowing team celebrate after beating Oxford in the annual Boat Race on the River Thames in west London April 7, 2012. The 158th annual Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge was dramatically halted on Saturday when a swimming... REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man has been charged over the incident which led to the annual University Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge being dramatically halted on Saturday.

Trenton Oldfield, 35, of Whitechapel, east London, will appear before magistrates on April 23 charged under the Public Order Act.

The two crews were racing close together round halfway when an intruder in a wet suit appeared near the boats and the race had to be stopped.

It was re-started 30 minutes later and Cambridge went on to win by four and a quarter lengths after Oxford broke an oar.

There was more drama after the race when exhausted Oxford bow man Alex Woods collapsed in the boat.

He was taken to hospital but organisers said later he looked set to make a full recovery.

