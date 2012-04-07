The man who jumped in to the water to halt the Oxford vs Cambridge boat race is taken away by rescue personnel on the River Thames in west London April 7, 2012. The 158th annual Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge was dramatically halted on Saturday when a swimming intruder in the River Thames was almost hit by the Oxford boat. The intruder was detained and the race umpire ordered a re-start from around the halfway mark. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man is seen in the water during the Oxford vs Cambridge boat race in the River Thames in west London April 7, 2012. The 158th annual Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge was dramatically halted on Saturday when a swimming intruder in the River Thames was almost hit by the Oxford boat. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man (R) is seen in the water during the Oxford vs Cambridge boat race in the River Thames in west London April 7, 2012. The 158th annual Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge was dramatically halted on Saturday when a swimming intruder in the River Thames was almost hit by the Oxford boat. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Bow Alex Woods (top) of the Oxford rowing team lies collapsed next to teammates William Zeng of the U.S., Kevin Baum of the U.S. and Alex Davidson at the end of annual Boat Race against Cambridge on the River Thames in London April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Medics and the Oxford rowing team aid their bow Alex Woods after he collapsed at the end of the 158th Boat Race against Cambridge on the River Thames in London April 7, 2012. The 158th annual Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge was dramatically halted on Saturday when a swimming intruder in the River Thames was almost hit by the Oxford boat. The intruder was detained and the race umpire ordered a re-start from around the halfway mark. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The Cambridge University rowing team (L) pulls away from Oxford University after Oxford lost a paddle during boat race on the River Thames in west London April 7, 2012. The 158th annual Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge was dramatically halted on Saturday when a swimming intruder in the River Thames was almost hit by the Oxford boat. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Cambridge rowing team celebrate after beating Oxford in the annual Boat Race on the River Thames in London April 7, 2012. The 158th annual Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge was dramatically halted on Saturday when a swimming intruder in the River Thames was almost hit by the Oxford boat. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Cambridge beat Oxford in a bizarre and chaotic Varsity Boat Race which featured an intruder in the River Thames, a broken oar and an ailing oarsman on Saturday.

Cambridge won the 158th edition of the race but the event would have sparked security concerns just 111 days before the start of the London Olympics after the appearance of a swimming intruder forced the umpire to halt the contest near the halfway mark with the crews racing close together.

A man wearing a black wetsuit was almost hit by the oars of the Oxford crew before he was hauled out of the river and arrested by police for a public order offence. Organisers said he had been taken into custody at a west London police station.

Media named the man as 35-year-old Trenton Oldfield.

A blog (here) entitled "Elitism leads to Tyranny" and posted soon after the race indicated he was protesting against elitism as represented by rowers from Britain's premier universities.

The boats were ordered to pull up and race umpire John Garrett declared a restart which took place following a stoppage of 30 minutes.

There was more drama just a minute after the restart when one of the Oxford rowers saw his blade snap off following a clash of oars between the crews of the two boats.

That effectively ended Oxford's challenge and Cambridge sprinted away to win by several lengths.

MUTED CELEBRATIONS

Cambridge celebrations were muted, however, as there was concern in the beaten Oxford boat where exhausted bow man Alex Woods collapsed. He was carried off the boat for treatment and taken to London's Charing Cross hospital.

A statement from the organisers, BRCL, said: "...Alex Woods is in a stable condition. He will continue to be monitored by hospital staff... Alex's family are with him and he is receiving the best possible medical care."

Oxford cox Zoe de Toledo, unhappy at having to race minus one oar, appealed against the result but was told by Garrett they had been warned for getting too close.

Cambridge president Dave Nelson, asked about the intruder, told BBC TV: "Suddenly there was this yelling about an obstruction going on and the next thing I know is I can see a guy's head in the middle of the two boats

"There must have been 10 or 20 boats following us so that guy was in serious strife.

Garrett said: "We thought it was some debris but then realised it was actually a swimmer.

"We weren't sure what was going to happen, whether he was going to get out of the way in time and then it was quite clear he was just waiting for the boats to come across him so I had to stop the race and re-start."

He said of the Oxford protest: "In the immediate run-up to the clash of oars I was warning Oxford. Cambridge were in the right position so I was content to let the race continue and the result stand."

IN CUSTODY

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service Marine Policing Unit took the swimmer back to the riverside where he was arrested and then taken into custody, the organisers said.

The blog post, attributed to Oldfield, a former student at the London School of Economics, described the Boat Race as: "... an inconsequential backdrop for these elite educational institutions to demonstrate themselves (and) re-boot their shared culture together in the public realm."

It added: "I am swimming into the boats in the hope I can stop them from completing the race and proposing the return of surprise tactics."

Karl Hudspith, president of the Oxford Boat Club, blamed the intruder for ruining the rowers' big day, writing on Twitter: "To Trenton Oldfiled (sic); my team went through seven months of hell, this was the culmination."

The drama brought back memories of the 2004 Olympics Marathon in Athens where a kilted intruder darted on to the road and bundled off the race leader. He was the same man who ran on the track at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2003.

Reserve umpire Matthew Pinsent, Britain's ex-Olympic and world champion rower, said of Saturday's incident and race re-run: "It's not ideal but given those circumstances what could we do?

"It's a safety issue. Fortunately, we spotted him and stopped the race. What could we do? We couldn't possibly have carried on."

The Boat Race, first rowed in 1829, is a British institution and attracts a large TV audience worldwide as well as the thousands of people who line both sides of the river.

The 6.8 km race has witnessed many dramatic incidents over the years, including in 1912 when both boats sank. The last time it was stopped and restarted was in 2001 following a clash of blades after just one minute.

Saturday's victory put Cambridge on 81 wins, five ahead of Oxford with one dead heat.

(Writing by Dave Thompson, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris, Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more rowing)