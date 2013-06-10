LONDON Two British rowers plan to be the first to row the length of the Danube River from Germany to the Black Sea this month when they set off on Tuesday, contending with record floods in central Europe.

Former university oarsmen Jon Cowie and Mark Hughes have been held up at their starting point in the southern German city of Ulm by floods across Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic that have caused a dozen deaths and driven thousands to flee their homes.

"When we decided to do this, who would have known we would have the worst floods in 500 years?" Cowie told Reuters by telephone.

The two 31-year-olds will row their Atlantic double scull from Ulm along the length of the Danube to the Black Sea near Constanta, Romania. The last part of the journey will see them row through the night down the Black Sea coast to arrive in Istanbul in early July.

Cowie and Hughes have been set a few other challenges by their social media followers for the 3,200 km (2,000 mile) journey, including drinking a beer, listening to local radio and getting a kiss in each of the 10 countries they will pass through.

"I don't how that will go down with Mark's girlfriend," Cowie said, adding that they will attempt on short stops to dash for food, a kiss and a beer.

"I'll have to explain the challenge to the local Austrian or Moldovan, and see what the reaction is."

Cowie, an accountant, and postgraduate neurosurgery student Hughes came up with the epic adventure to raise money for two small British-based charities: Cardiac Risk in the Young and Friends of Navajeevana, which help young people with heart conditions and disabled people in Sri Lanka, respectively.

They will sleep, cook and row aboard "Fight and Spirit", the 7-metre (23-foot) ocean rowing boat that will be their home for 35 days.

To keep their spirits and strength up when they are on the water, the rowers have stocked the boat with 150 porridge bars, 50 packets of super-noodles, 10 litres of sun cream, and the all-important warming dram of whisky.

They remain in Ulm awaiting their chance to get on the Danube. The busy shipping river peaked at record high levels in Budapest overnight and started receding slowly on Monday.

(Reporting by Paul Casciato, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)