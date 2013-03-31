A man wearing a yellow hat and jacket stands in the crowd before the start of the Boat Race on the River Thames in London March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Cambridge's supporters cheer for their rowing team before the start of the Boat Race on the River Thames in London March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Oxford University's 8 (R) pull past Cambridge's rowing team in the Boat Race on the River Thames in London March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Oxford University's 8 celebrate defeating Cambridge's rowing team in the Boat Race on the River Thames in London March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Oxford University's 8 celebrate defeating Cambridge's rowing team in the Boat Race on the River Thames in London March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Oxford buried memories of their painful defeat 12 months ago as they surged past Cambridge to win the 159th University Boat Race by almost two lengths on a chilly and windy River Thames on Sunday.

Last year Oxford felt they had been robbed of the win after Cambridge won a bizarre and chaotic race which featured an intruder in the river, a restart, a broken oar and an ailing oarsman.

Sunday's edition was more straightforward as Oxford took advantage of their heavier crew to win the 6.8-km race. Royal Marines were stationed in inflatable boats along the course to prevent any repeat of last year's fiasco.

Oxford completed their victory in 17 minutes 27 seconds, their ninth win since 2000, to cut Cambridge's overall lead to 81-77.

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon)