Incidents surrounding the Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge since it was first rowed in 1829
1859 - Cambridge boat sinks
1877 - Race declared a dead-heat for first and only time
1912 - Both boats sink (Oxford win re-run)
1925 - Oxford boat sinks
1936 - Cambridge win for a record 13th time in succession
1951 - Oxford boat sinks
1978 - Cambridge boat sinks
1998 - Cambridge set course record (still stands)
2001 - Race stopped after one minute following clash of oars. Cambridge win restart
2012 - Race halted by protester swimming between boats. Cambridge win restart.
(Compiled by Dave Thompson; editing by Ken Ferris; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more rowing)