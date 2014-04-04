Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) has appointed a new finance director, poaching Ewen Stevenson from Credit Suisse CSGN.VX where he was co-head of investment banking for Europe the Middle East and Africa.
In a statement on Friday RBS said Stevenson has been appointed Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer at the lender, starting in the new role on May 19.
Stevenson's career at Credit Suisse spanned 25 years and he was a senior member of the bank's team advising the British government on its bailouts of RBS and Lloyds (LLOY.L) during the financial crisis.
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's second interest rate hike in three months, underscoring the diverging policy paths of major global central banks.