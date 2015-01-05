People walk past a branch of The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in central London August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's (RBS.L) deputy chief executive officer, Chris Sullivan, has left the state-backed British lender earlier than expected, according to The Telegraph.

Chris Sullivan, whose evidence to lawmakers examining whether the bank's corporate turnaround division, Global Restructuring Group, had been used to make money out of small businesses was criticized by members of Parliament in July, left RBS on Dec. 31, the report said.

Sullivan and GRG head Derek Sach told the Treasury Select Committee that the division was not used as a "profit centre" when they gave evidence in June, contradicting the findings of a report by former Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Large.

However, in a letter to committee chairman Andrew Tyrie published in July, Sullivan said RBS now accepted Large's description.

RBS had said at the beginning of last year that Sullivan would be leaving the bank in 2015 after overseeing a restructuring of the bank, the Telegraph said.

RBS was not immediately available for comment outside regular UK business hours.

