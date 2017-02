A Royal Mail postal van is parked outside homes in Maybury near Woking in southern England March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) said its first-quarter revenue grew 1 percent, and that it remained focussed on operational and financial efficiency as competition remains fierce in the domestic postal and parcel markets.

The former monopoly said volumes and revenue at its European parcels arm GLS grew 13 percent, offsetting a 1 percent fall in revenue in the UK.

(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)