LONDON Bailed-out British lender Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) is in line for a 1 billion pound windfall dividend from RBSI before the planned flotation of the insurance unit in the second half of next year.

RBSI plans to pay its parent a dividend of between 500 million pounds and 1 billion pounds before the initial public offering, funded in part by hybrid debt issuance, its finance director John Reizenstein said on Friday in a presentation to analysts.

RBSI, which trades under the Direct Line and Churchill brands and ranks as Britain's biggest motor insurer, is being sold to appease European regulators after a taxpayer-funded bailout of RBS during the 2008 crisis that left it 83 percent state-owned.

RBS head of investor relations Richard O'Connor told analysts the bank had "fallback options" if equity markets do not recover from a slump triggered by the eurozone debt crisis in time for the IPO, but declined to say what they were.

The bank's "central option" is to sell a minority stake in RBSI via an IPO in the second half of next year, with a further sale in 2013 taking its share below 50 percent, O'Connor said, adding that trade buyers were "welcome to express an interest."

Analysts and bankers have said uncertainty over the impact of strict new European solvency rules for insurers which come into force in 2013 will likely deter other insurers from bidding for RBSI, valued on RBS's books at 4.3 billion pounds.

RBS shares closed 3 percent lower at 23.6 pence.

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Myles Neligan)