LONDON Investment banks working on British insurer Direct Line's share listing have agreed to lower than usual fees, and retail brokers are offering iPads to lure buyers, as the industry scraps over a rare deal in a slow market.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), the British bank selling Direct Line, will likely pay about 2.5 percent of sale proceeds to banks handling the deal, including an extra fee if the deal goes well, three people familiar with the matter said.

That would be below the average 3 percent for a European initial public offering (IPO) since 2000, and reflect investment banks' eagerness to take the business amid a lengthy drought of major flotations blamed on volatile financial markets.

Most analysts value Direct Line, Britain's biggest motor insurer, at 2.5-3.5 billion pounds, and the business is expected to be priced towards the low end.

The business has a tangible net asset value of 2.3 billion pounds, and a top 10 investor in RBS said while it should trade at a premium to that, RBS would not be too aggressive.

"The initial flotation price is less important than how it will trade in the aftermarket. It is more important to lay a solid foundation, achieving a positive share price move on the flotation and subsequent rerating through operational delivery, than it is to get a good price day one," the RBS investor said.

If RBS sells 25 percent of the business, and investors value it at the bottom of the range, the 12 banks advising on the sale would collect 16 million pounds between them.

Banks have an added incentive to trim their fees because they hope to win follow-on business from RBS, expected to offload a further two tranches of Direct Line shares by end-2014 as it seeks to sell its entire holding.

There is also the prospect of winning mandates from the government which aims, over time, to sell its 82 percent holding in RBS, or from Direct Line itself.

Banks advisory fees are typically lower in the case of big IPOs, or when the seller is the government, under political pressure not to hand over large sums of taxpayers' money to investment banks.

Retail stockbrokers, who will be selling Direct Line shares to private investors, are hoping the offering, the biggest in London in over a year, will help them attract new customers.

Direct Line and its Churchill, Privilege and Green Flag brands are household names in Britain, where the company insures about three in ten cars.

Private client fund manager Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGV.L) is giving away 10 iPads through a prize draw open to all those who register with it to buy Direct Line shares.

Rival Barclays Stockbrokers, part of British bank Barclays (BARC.L), will not charge commission to buy Direct Line shares during the offer period, it said on its website.

RBS was ordered by European regulators to offload Direct Line as payback for a taxpayer-funded bailout it received during the 2008 financial crisis that left it under majority state ownership.

The Direct Line IPO, expected next month, looks set to closely follow that of German rival Talanx HDIVGT.UL, which on Thursday revived a plan to float itself just days after an earlier share sale plan was pulled.

(Reporting by Steve Slater, Sinead Cruise, Myles Neligan and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)