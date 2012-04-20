Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N), the world's second-largest cruise operator, reported a lower first-quarter profit and cut its full-year forecast, citing higher fuel costs and the bargains it has had to offer to make up for a slowdown in bookings.
Royal Caribbean, whose lines include its namesake and Celebrity Cruises, said on Friday it now expects 2012 earnings per share of $1.80 to $2.10, compared with an earlier forecast of $1.90 to $2.30.
Royal Caribbean, which has faced slower business after the Costa Concordia shipwreck of its larger competitor Carnival Corp & Plc (CCL.N) (CCL.L) in January, said overall booking volumes since February, when it last gave a forecast, were down by a mid-single-digit percentage. The cruise operator has lowered prices to address that reduction in business.
But the company in a statement said that booking activity is "gradually" improving and that the effects of the Costa Concordia tragedy are "waning."
Royal Caribbean earned net income of $47 million (29 million pounds) or 21 cents per share on revenue of $1.83 billion (1.13 billion pounds) for the first quarter, compared with $78.4 million (48.6 million pounds) or 36 cents per share on revenue of $1.67 billion (1.03 billion pounds) a year earlier.
On January 13, the Costa Concordia, a liner operated by the Costa Cruises unit of rival Carnival, hit a reef just off an Italian island and capsized, killing or hurting dozens.
Royal Caribbean shares were down 2 percent in premarket trading.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.