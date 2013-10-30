Raindrops are seen on a Royal Mail post box in central London October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Workers at Britain's newly privatised Royal Mail postal service called off a planned November 4 strike on Wednesday, saying that the union and company had made progress in talks over pay and working conditions.

Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said they were now committed to finalising an agreement by November 13, which would include an improved pay and reward offer, as well as a separate pensions agreement.

The Communication Workers Union, which represents postal workers, sent ballot papers to over 115,000 Royal Mail staff in September and said that on a 63 percent turnout, 78 percent had voted to strike for 24 hours.

Royal Mail said it would extend the legal validity of the current industrial action ballot until November 20.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Christine Murray)