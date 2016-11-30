British packaging company RPC Group Plc (RPC.L) reported a 53 percent rise in its first-half revenue, helped by recent acquisitions, stronger performance across the board and weak sterling.

The company said its adjusted operating profit rose 65 percent as a weak sterling helped to boost the bottom line, while acquisition of British Polythene Industries and better polymer prices this year provided further support.

The company reported adjusted operating profit of 136.3 million pounds ($169.97 million) for the first half of the year ended Sept. 30, on revenue of 1.23 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8019 pounds)

