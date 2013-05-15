RP Martin, the British interdealer broker that became involved in the Libor fixing investigation when two of its employees were arrested in December, suspended its chief executive and a director on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source was not able to give the reason for David Caplin, RP Martin's 52-year-old chief executive, and Alan Farnan, a director at the firm, being placed on leave but said the process had been initiated by the company's board.

Caplin and Farnan were not immediately available for comment through RP Martin and the company declined to comment.

Interdealer brokers have become a focus for the investigations by authorities probing the alleged fixing of Libor rates because of the role they play in matching buyers and sellers of securities, for which they charge a fee.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also declined to comment.

Prosecutors and regulators across Europe, the United States, Canada and Japan have been investigating how traders attempted to rig key interbank lending rates such as Libor, the London interbank offered rate, which is used as the basis for pricing trillions of dollars of financial contracts ranging from complex derivatives to home loans.

Dozens of people are under investigation in the probe. The arrests in December were the first since the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission initiated an industry-wide investigation into suspected Libor collusion in October 2008.

The two RP Martin brokers arrested in the UK in December were later released.

