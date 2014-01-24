LONDON A broker at interdealer broker RP Martin was shot in the leg at a train station in Essex, east of London, on Friday morning in what was described by police as a targeted attack.

The man was named by RP Martin as Robin Clark, a broker on its euro derivatives desk.

In a statement, British Transport Police confirmed a 44-year-old man from Essex was shot shortly before 0600 GMT as he got out of his car at Shenfield station, 21 miles (34 km) from the capital.

He was approached by a man wearing a balaclava and shot once in the leg. His attacker ran from the scene and left in a vehicle parked nearby.

The victim was taken to a local hospital suffering from serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, the statement added.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson, who is leading the investigation into the shooting, said: "At this stage we believe the victim of this assault was deliberately targeted. We do not believe this incident was gang-related.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, including the motive behind the attack."

A spokesman for RP Martin said: "We are aware of this morning's incident and are giving Robin all the support we can". He declined to comment further.

Clark joined RP Martin in June 2013, after a seven-year stint at U.S. interdealer broker BGC Partners, according to a LinkedIn profile in his name.

