LONDON Britain's railway pension manager RPMI will boost the money it invests in funds that replicate some of the active strategies of fund managers at lower cost to a third of its 21 billion pound ($33 billion) portfolio.

The shift is part of a two-year portfolio rejig entering its final stage, which has seen RPMI cut its investments in actively-managed mutual and hedge funds, its Investment Director Ciaran Barr said in an interview.

The lower-cost alternative, known as a "smart-beta" fund, uses formulas to capture those parts of a fund's strategy not tied to a manager's particular skills or emotional bias.

A half-way house between passive and active strategies, "smart-beta" funds charge lower fees than actively managed funds, provide better liquidity and full transparency.

Those characteristics have helped assets in 'smart beta' funds quadruple to near $400 billion since 2010, industry data tracker Morningstar estimates.

That is still just a fraction of the trillions invested in active mutual funds, and regulators have flagged potential concerns about how market volatility affects 'smart beta' funds' performance and structure, as well as risk disclosures.

RPMI currently invests 4.5 billion pounds in such funds and will raise its exposure over the next two months.

"Asset owners have so many more tools in their locker than they ever had previously," Barr said.

"There are so many ways we can slice and dice risk and get rewarded for that, without having to just rely on the traditional active manager or hedge fund approach, because of ...the way we can model this stuff, because of the data that's now available to us."

Active fund managers, especially hedge funds, are under scrutiny over performance, given their cost and complexity.

When pension managers started investing aggressively in hedge funds at the turn of the century, they delivered double- or even triple-digit gains, charging a 2 percent fee plus 20 percent of any profits.

While fees have remained notoriously high, last year's average hedge fund return was just 3.3 percent, lagging the S&P 500 index's 12 percent climb.

While Barr said he was not averse to hedge funds, RPMI's 650 million pounds of investments there will decline to 450 million over the next 12 months. They stood at 2 billion pounds at the start of 2014.

Hedge funds manage $3 trillion and fresh money continues to pour in. But some pension funds, notably the California Public Employees Retirement System, have started to exit and raised fears about more defections.

($1 = 0.6356 pounds)

