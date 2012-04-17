TORONTO RSA Insurance Group (RSA.L) is seeking smallish acquisitions to drive growth outside its home market in Britain, but will not make a big, multibillion-dollar splash, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"You never say never, but my focus is firmly on bolt-on acquisitions," Simon Lee, who took over as CEO of Britain's biggest commercial insurer in November, told Reuters in Toronto.

He defined "bolt-on" as topping out around the C$420 million (267 million pounds) price tag that RSA -- formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance -- paid for Canada's GCAN insurance in 2010.

"I feel it's incumbent on me to fund our growth from our own resources, and that means not going to the equity markets," he said. "That creates effectively a cap on the size of the acquisition that we would undertake."

NO. 1 IN UK, NO. 3 IN CANADA

Lee was in Toronto to open the company's new Canadian offices and pump the country as a growth market for RSA.

RSA is currently the third-largest player in Canada's property and casualty insurance market, following top player Intact Financial (IFC.TO) and the Canadian operations of Britain's Aviva PLC (AV.L).

While Lee said he does not measure the company's success by market ranking, he said he expects to keep growing in the country as he continues to increase the company's proportion of profit from outside the slower-growing U.K. market.

Canada's fragmented P&C market provides plenty of smaller takeover targets, many of which are struggling with inefficient operations that Lee would hope to turn around with RSA's scale.

The focus on smaller players means RSA will not revisit its failed attempt to buy rival Aviva's insurance assets. RSA was rebuffed in such an attempt in 2010.

"We closed our books on it, and I see nothing that makes me think they changed their mind," Lee said.

The insurer is also expanding in continental Europe, and has a small but rapidly growing presence in Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

"(Emerging markets premiums) grew 15 pct last year, and we would expect at least that level of growth in 2012," said Lee.

Premium growth for the company as a whole should be in a range of 5-9 percent this year, he said, likely falling short of last year's 9 percent rate which was partially fuelled by acquisitions.

DISAPPOINTING DIVIDEND

Lee has endured a somewhat rocky ride since taking over from Andy Haste, who unexpectedly stepped down last year after an eight-year tenure and is credited with rebuilding the company's market value.

RSA's shares fell in late February when the insurer unveiled a smaller-than-expected dividend hike versus larger payouts at rivals such as Alliance (ALVG.DE) and Swiss Re SRENH.VX.

But Lee -- who says the dividend hike reflected a cautious approach amid weak bond market returns -- said investors have largely been supportive of the move.

"I got a little bit of grief from one or two analysts, but I think most people thought it was the sensible thing to do," he said.

The company raised its dividend by 4 percent, falling short of the 5.2 percent expected by analysts.

"We will look to increase the dividend year on year, but we're obviously mindful of what's going on in the wider economic picture," Lee said.

(Reporting By Cameron French; editing by Jim Marshall)