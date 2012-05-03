LONDON Insurer RSA (RSA.L) said it had made a good start to 2012, driven by growth in emerging markets, particularly Latin America, and demand for household and pet insurance in the UK.

The country's biggest commercial insurer said its first-quarter net written premiums had risen by 5 percent from the previous year to 2.2 billion pounds, with all regions delivering good growth.

Net written premiums in emerging markets rose by 20 percent to 281 million pounds.

RSA said it expects to deliver a combined operating ratio (COR) - claims and expenses as a percentage of sales, a key measure of profitability for insurers -- of better than 95 percent in 2012.

It also said it expects investment income of around 500 million pounds this year.

"We have made a good start to the year, building on the organic growth momentum generated in 2011," RSA Chief Executive Simon Lee said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)