A logo of RSA insurance company is pictured outside its office in London December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Troubled insurer RSA (RSA.L) set out its plans for a fully underwritten rights issue on Tuesday, to raise 773 million pounds to restore its capital position.

RSA, which reported a 244 million pound pretax loss for 2013 after it suffered an accounting scandal at its Irish business and large weather-related claims, said it would launch a 3 for 8 rights issue at 56 pence per share.

The price is a discount of around 40 percent on the closing price of Monday.

"The net proceeds of the rights issue will be held as cash or low-risk investments in order to improve the group's capital strength and surplus over its capital requirements," RSA said in a statement.

Last month the insurer under its new chief executive, Stephen Hester, began a drive to raise up to 1.6 billion pounds in capital, tapping shareholders for half and the rest from disposals and money saved by scrapping its dividend.

Hester said at the time he expected the rights issue to conclude in April.

RSA said on Tuesday that the rights issue would enable the group to restore its capital position and keep ahead of anticipated industry capital trends, allowing the business to implement its improvement plan properly.

The issue will be fully underwritten by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan Cazenove "to provide certainty as to the amount of capital to be raised".

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Huw Jones, Editing by Sophie Walker)