DUBLIN/LONDON Britain's largest general insurer RSA (RSA.L) is probing losses and premiums at its Irish unit stretching back at least two years after an internal audit of the business triggered the group's second profit warning in a week.

Shares in the insurer tumbled 17 percent on Monday as investors had their first opportunity to react to RSA's disclosure late on Friday that it had uncovered "issues" at its Irish operations and had suspended three top executives there.

Chief Executive Simon Lee sought to reassure investors that the company's dividend, which was cut earlier this year, was secure but said RSA would be more cautious about bolt-on acquisitions.

"Clearly the hit we've taken means while our capital positions remain strong, they are not as flexible as they were pre-hit and we will be judicious in our approach to mergers and acquisitions going forward," Lee told a conference call with analysts.

RSA has appointed auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers PWC.UL to review the Irish operation's financial and regulatory processes and controls and group oversight of the division. It has injected fresh capital into it.

RSA said on Friday it has suspended the Irish unit's chief executive Philip Smith, chief financial officer Rory O'Connor and claims director Peter Burke pending the outcome of the review.

"No findings have been made against any individuals at this time," RSA said.

Reuters has not been able to reach the three executives for comment.

Group Chief Financial Officer Richard Houghton said the company was examining "the booking of large losses within claims and the timing of the recognition of earned premiums."

He added the issue dates back at least two years.

EXTREMELY DAMAGING

The problems at the Irish unit mean that RSA's 2013 operating result will be 70 million pounds ($112 million) lower than current market expectations.

This amounted to RSA's second profit warning within one week. Three days earlier, the company said full year returns would suffer after severe weather in Europe and Canada were "materially above assumptions".

"(This) is obviously proving to be a very difficult year for the group," Lee said, adding he expects 2014 to be better.

Ireland accounts for a relatively small part of RSA, making up just 4 percent of group premiums last year.

The insurer's shares plunged at the open on Monday to hit their lowest since June 2012 and were nearly 10 percent lower at 108.9 pence by 1055 GMT.

"The words 'reserving issues' and 'claims issues' strike fear into the hearts of management, investors and regulators of insurance companies - and not without good reason," said Eamonn Flanagan of Shore Capital Stockbrokers.

"Mercifully, although extremely damaging for the group's reputation and credibility in Ireland, these issues are unlikely to topple the group."

