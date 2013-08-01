LONDON British commercial insurer RSA (RSA.L) said it is on track to meet performance targets for 2013 after payouts stemming from extreme weather Canada earlier this year knocked first half earnings.

In half year results released on Thursday, Chief Executive Simon Lee said the group remains on track to achieve a combined operating ratio (COR) - costs and claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator - of 95 percent for the full year.

The COR for the first half was 94.2 percent and RSA, best known in Britain for its More Than home and motor insurance business, said the extreme weather in Alberta cost the firm 48 million pounds.

RSA said its operating result for the first half was 339 million pounds, falling short of the 341 million pounds predicted by analysts polled by the company.

The group added that the impact of bad weather in Canada has continued into the second half year on account of floods in Toronto.

It also highlighted an "unusual level" of losses in its Scandinavian business concentrated in Swedish property and renewable energy, but added the region remains attractive.

"Assuming a normal pattern of weather losses in the second half we remain on track to meet our full year expectations," the company said.

RSA said it will pay an interim dividend of 2.28 pence, below last year's 3.41 pence.

