LONDON RSA (RSA.L), Britain's biggest business insurer, slashed its 2012 dividend by a fifth and flagged up a further cut this year, blaming weak investment returns.

Shareholders in RSA, best known in Britain for its More Than home and motor insurance brand, will receive a total dividend for 2012 of 7.3 pence per share, compared with 9.16 pence the previous year, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts expected a dividend of 9.3 pence, according to a company poll.

RSA, whose dividend has traditionally been among the highest in the European insurance sector, said the cut was intended to counterbalance falling investment income amid persistently low returns from its bond portfolio.

"It is absolutely the right thing to do for the business given the prospect of prolonged low bond yields," Chief Executive Simon Lee said in a statement.

"The Board's decision to rebase the dividend is a prudent move that will enable us to invest in the opportunities we see for growth."

RSA, which aims to expand in fast-growing emerging economies to offset sluggish growth in its core British and European markets, also reported full-year operating profit of 684 million pounds, down 6 percent, but ahead of the 665 million pounds pencilled in by analysts.

