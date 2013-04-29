Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT German media conglomerate Bertelsmann has set the placement price for part of its stake in RTL Group AUDK.LU at 55.50 euros, bringing it gross proceeds of up to 1.42 billion euros (1.19 billion pounds), RTL said on Monday.
Privately-owned Bertelsmann is looking for cash to fund growth as well as an overhaul of its business to catch up with rapidly-changing markets.
RTL Group said earlier this month that the parent company would offer RTL shares in a planned secondary placement in a price range between 54 and 62 euros apiece.
RTL is Europe's largest broadcaster, with 53 television channels and 28 radio stations in ten countries.
Bertelsmann is offering 23.2 million RTL shares, plus the optional sale of about 2.3 million depending on demand. Should the over-allotment be fully exercised, Bertelsmann will be left with a 75-percent stake in the broadcaster, down from 92.3 percent now.
The offer period has run from April 18-29, with April 30 slated as the first day of trading for the shares (RRTL.DE) in Frankfurt.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are managing the public offering. BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX are joint bookrunners.
BNP Paribas, Petercam and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) are co-lead managers, and Lazard is financial adviser on the deal.
Bertelsmann and RTL said they had agreed to a six-month lockup period following the closing on May 3.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Harro ten Wolde, additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer, G Crosse)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.