Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
FRANKFURT Broadcaster RTL Group (RRTL.DE)AUDK.LU cut its 2014 outlook on Thursday, citing among other a new advertising tax in Hungary that hit its earnings in the first half of the year.
Europe's largest broadcaster said it now expected 2014 revenues to decline slightly, with a more significant decrease in earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), having previously seen both figures remaining broadly stable.
In the first half of 2014, revenues eased by 2.5 percent to 2.69 billion euros (1.62 billion pounds) and EBITA was down 6 percent at 519 million. Both fell short of the average of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll, which stood at 2.70 billion euros and 523 million.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.