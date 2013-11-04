BUENOS AIRES Back row forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon will captain Argentina on their tour of Europe which opens on Saturday with a test match against England at Twickenham.

The Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) announced on Monday Leguizamon, the Pumas' number eight during the recent southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, would captain the team in the absence of the injured Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe.

"I'm really happy with this responsibility which I've been given and hope to carry it out to the best of my ability," the 30-year-old Leguizamon, who plays for Lyon, was quoted as saying in a UAR statement.

"We face three very tough matches and we must work to the full each week to be able to go into them in the best shape" said Leguizamon, a veteran of 52 tests who made his Argentina debut against Japan in 2005.

Argentina also meet Wales on November 16 and Italy on November 23.

Fernandez Lobbe, who has been captaining the Pumas as blind side flanker, suffered a fractured elbow playing for his French club Toulon nine days ago.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Justin Palmer)