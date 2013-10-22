Hart believes he is 'surplus to requirements' at Man City
Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina named Daniel Hourcade as coach on Tuesday for the Pumas' tour of Europe and with a view to keeping him on until the 2015 rugby World Cup in England.
Hourcade, who has just steered Argentina's second-string Jaguars to a fourth successive Americas Rugby championship title in Canada, replaces Santiago Phelan who quit on Monday after six years in charge.
Phelan was present to make his resignation official at a news conference at Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) headquarters in the Buenos Aires suburb of Martinez.
The Pumas open their European tour with a demanding test against England at Twickenham on November 9. They play Wales and Italy on the following two Saturdays.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic believes other teams, including his own, can learn valuable lessons from Barcelona's thrilling 6-1 Champions League victory over Paris St Germain in midweek.
ZURICH Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko has been barred from standing for re-election for a place on the FIFA Council, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.