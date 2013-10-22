BUENOS AIRES Argentina named Daniel Hourcade as coach on Tuesday for the Pumas' tour of Europe and with a view to keeping him on until the 2015 rugby World Cup in England.

Hourcade, who has just steered Argentina's second-string Jaguars to a fourth successive Americas Rugby championship title in Canada, replaces Santiago Phelan who quit on Monday after six years in charge.

Phelan was present to make his resignation official at a news conference at Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) headquarters in the Buenos Aires suburb of Martinez.

The Pumas open their European tour with a demanding test against England at Twickenham on November 9. They play Wales and Italy on the following two Saturdays.

