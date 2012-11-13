Argentina have made three changes to face France in Lille on Saturday, two enforced by injuries to Felipe Contepomi and Juan Martin Hernandez in last weekend's win over Wales.

Marcelo Bosch, ever-present during the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship that ended five weeks ago, joins Gonzalo Tiesi in the centre in place of Contepomi, whose knee ligament injury has ruled him out for the rest of the tour.

Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino comes in at fullback for Hernandez, who is recovering from leg muscle fatigue but could be fit for the November 24 test against Ireland in Dublin.

Horacio Agulla lines up on the right wing in place of Gonzalo Camacho, one of Argentina's try scorers in the 26-12 win over Wales who is rested but has a place on the bench.

There are no changes in the pack where captain Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, number eight during the Rugby Championship, remains at blindside flanker where he played his 50th international at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Team: 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Gonzalo Tiesi, 12-Marcelo Bosch, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 5-Julio Farias Cabello, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Tomas Vallejos, 20-Tomas De la Vega, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Gonzalo Camacho, 23-Joaquin Tuculet

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Mark Meadows)