Argentina have made three changes to face France in Lille on Saturday, two enforced by injuries to Felipe Contepomi and Juan Martin Hernandez in last weekend's win over Wales.

Marcelo Bosch, ever-present during the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship that ended five weeks ago, joins Gonzalo Tiesi in the centre in place of Contepomi, whose knee ligament injury has ruled him out for the rest of the tour.

Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino comes in at fullback for Hernandez, who is recovering from leg muscle fatigue but could be fit for the November 24 test against Ireland in Dublin.

Horacio Agulla lines up on the right wing in place of Gonzalo Camacho, one of Argentina's try scorers in the 26-12 win over Wales who is rested but has a place on the bench.

There are no changes in the pack where captain Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, number eight during the Rugby Championship, remains at blindside flanker where he played his 50th international at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Argentina stunned the Six Nations grand slam winners Wales last weekend but coach Santiago Phelan has hinted his side would not be favourites after France routed Australia 33-6.

"We still have a lot to prove and we are ready to face one of the best teams in the world," Phelan told a news conference.

"I have a great respect for France and their victory over Australia did not surprise me. We played at a very high level against Wales, with a lot of intensity. We will have to perform the same on Saturday."

The Pumas, however, have won eight of their last 12 matches against France and they won one apiece during the European team's summer tour to Argentina.

Winger Juan Imhoff said the large number of his compatriots playing in France would help his side's chances.

"We often beat France because a lot of Argentina's players have been playing here," said the Racing Metro player.

"I know them very well and I am able to foresee their moves. France do not have any weaknesses but we can beat them if we trust ourselves."

Team: 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Gonzalo Tiesi, 12-Marcelo Bosch, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 5-Julio Farias Cabello, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Tomas Vallejos, 20-Tomas De la Vega, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Gonzalo Camacho, 23-Joaquin Tuculet

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Additionnal reporting by Olivier Hamoir in Lille; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)