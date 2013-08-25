CAPE TOWN Argentina loose-forwards Leonardo Senatore and Pablo Matera have been cited for foul play during Saturday's 22-17 Rugby Championship loss to South Africa in Mendoza.

Senatore has been cited for allegedly sinking his teeth into the arm of South Africa lock Eban Etzebeth while South African flank Francois Louw accused Metera of gouging his eyes.

Both players are alleged to have contravened Law 10.4 (m) pertaining to acts contrary to good sportsmanship, tournament governing body SANZAR confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

After a review of the video of the match, the citing commissioner said each incident was worthy of a red card.

SANZAR offered no details of when the disciplinary hearing would be held. The International Rugby Board's minimum ban for players found guilty of biting is 12 weeks, with a maximum sanction of four years.

