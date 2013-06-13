BUENOS AIRES Argentina have made a key positional change with captain Felipe Contepomi moving from inside centre to flyhalf for the second test against England in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

There are also five team changes as the Pumas, a second string side facing an young England without their British and Irish Lions, look to draw the series following a crushing 32-3 defeat in the first test in Salta last weekend.

First test halfbacks Martin Landajo and Benjamin Urdapilleta have been dropped from the squad with Nicolas Vergallo set to win his 35th cap at scrumhalf to partner Contepomi.

Gabriel Ascarate comes into the side named by coach Santiago Phelan on Thursday at centre alongside the experienced Gonzalo Tiesi, who will also win a 35th cap, with Belisario Agulla replacing Matias Orlando on the right wing.

In the pack, prop Guillermo Roan replaces Pablo Henn and flanker Rodrigo Baez comes into the side for lock Esteban Lozada to play in the back row with Julio Farias Cabello moving to the second row.

"To play alongside Felipe (Contepomi) and Gonza (Tiesi) is really nice. To be between the two is a delight and a responsibility. I'll try to link with them, it's an extra incentive," said Ascarate.

"We've been working a lot on winning the ball during the week. If we can get the ball it will be a different match. We have great players and a good team and I think that with attitude we can get a good result."

Halfbacks Tomas Cubelli and Benjamin Madero, who had a good match for South America XV in England's opening tour match in Montevideo 11 days ago, have been rewarded with places on the bench for the match at the Velez Sarsfield footballstadium.

Team: 15-Martin Bustos Moyano, 14-Belisario Agulla, 13-Gonzalo Tiesi, 12-Gabriel Ascarate, 11-Manuel Montero, 10- Felipe Contepomi (captain), 9-Nicolas Vergallo; 8-Tomas Leonardi, 7-Benjamin Macome, 6-Rodrigo Baez, 5-Mariano Galarza, 4- Julio Farias Cabello, 3-Maximiliano Bustos, 2-Martin Garcia Veiga, 1-Guillermo Roan

Replacements: 16- Mauricio Guidone, 17-Pablo Henn, 18- Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Esteban Lozada, 20-Tomas De la Vega, 21- Tomas Cubelli, 22-Benjamin Madero, 23-Matias Orlando

