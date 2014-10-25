Kurtley Beale (L) of Australia Wallabies is tackled by Ryan Crotty (2nd R) of New Zealand's All Blacks during their second Bledisloe Cup rugby championship match at Eden Park in Auckland August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

MELBOURNE Wallabies back Kurtley Beale has said he was "vindicated" by a hearing that fined him A$45,000 (24,597.83 pounds) for sending an offensive text message about a team staffer that triggered her resignation and brought down coach Ewen McKenzie.

Though carrying a poor off-field record, the 25-year-old walked away from Friday's code of conduct hearing with his national contract intact after the panel found he had not sent a second "more offensive" text to former business manager Di Patston as charged.

New coach Michael Cheika, however, declined to call up the 47-test utility back into his European tour squad for matches against Wales, France, Ireland and England.

"While I'm disappointed with the fine, I have been vindicated because I never told anything but the truth," Beale said in quotes published by News Ltd media on Sunday.

"That's why I fought so hard to clear my name. I would have taken this as far as I had to prove to everyone that I have been honest throughout the entire process.

"I did the wrong thing with the only text message I sent. It was stupid and offensive but I was the first to look her in the eye and say I was genuinely really, really sorry.

"I always said I did not send the second one and the tribunal agreed it was not from my phone.

"I apologised to Di back in June, we hugged and cried over it and that's why I was so surprised when it became a big issue again. She and I agreed the case was closed and Ewen McKenzie was made aware of it."

Text messages leaked to Australian media showed Beale and an upset Patston had addressed the issue, with Patston ultimately agreeing to keep it from McKenzie and the Australian Rugby Union.

However, the saga was made public by the ARU earlier this month and Beale was stood down for matches against Argentina and New Zealand pending the hearing.

McKenzie denied any prior knowledge of the Patston-Beale text message affair after it was revealed by the ARU but resigned from his post just over a week later.

ARU chief Bill Pulver remains under fire for the governing body's handling of the case, but Beale's interview, with a picture of he and girlfriend Maddie Blomberg smiling by a swimming pool, showed little time has been wasted to attempt to rehabilitate the player's tarnished public image.

"Now I want to concentrate on getting my fitness back and being part of the Wallabies' campaign leading up to the World Cup," Beale said.

"I miss playing with my best mates and can't wait to play under Michael Cheika with the Australian team.

"I have had some terrible lows in recent weeks, and been really down, but I feel I'm coming out of it now.

"It was a devastating time for me and I wondered if I would ever wear the Wallabies jersey again. But I just kept saying to myself the truth will win out in the end."

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)