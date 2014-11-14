Australian rugby team player Kurtley Beale slips as he attempts to kick a penalty goal during the rugby union test match against the British and Irish Lions at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in this file picture taken on June 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

LONDON Australia utility back Kurtley Beale was recalled to the squad on Friday for the first time since being fined following a row with former team business manager Di Patston.

The 25-year-old Beale, who has not played for Australia since their loss to South Africa in Cape Town on Sept. 27, was fined A$45,000 (25,0000 pounds) after sending an offensive text message to Patston following an argument on a flight to Argentina.

Patston resigned due to stress following the fallout with Beale, who was fined A$3,000 for being disrespectful to the Australian team management. Ewen McKenzie quit as Wallabies coach soon afterwards.

But new coach Michael Cheika has recalled Beale along with back-row forward Jake Schatz, who replaced the injured Scott Higginbotham, for the final two November internationals against Ireland and England.

Australia, who beat Wales 33-28 in Cardiff last weekend, play France at the Stade de France on Saturday.

