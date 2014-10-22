MELBOURNE Factbox on Michael Cheika, who was named head coach of Australia on Wednesday in place of Ewen McKenzie.

Born: March 4, 1967

PLAYING CAREER:

A son of Lebanese immigrants, Cheika grew up in the Sydney beachside suburb of Coogee and played in the junior set-up of rugby league side Sydney Roosters before switching to union.

A tough number eight, Cheika played over 200 first-grade games for Sydney club Randwick, a renowned nursery for Wallabies players, and captained the side in his last two seasons.

Although one of Randwick's favourite sons, Cheika spent several seasons in Europe where he had stints at Castres Olympique in France's top-flight and with Rugby Livorno in Italy where he was picked for an Italian XV to face the All Blacks in 1993.

COACHING CAREER:

After hanging up his boots at Randwick in 1999, Cheika returned to Italy to coach Petrarca Rugby in Padua for a season before returning to coach his former club, guiding them to the title in 2004.

Cheika replaced Declan Kidney as coach of Irish province Leinster in 2005 where he overhauled the squad and took the side to the semi-finals of the Heineken Cup in his first season.

He clinched his first trophy at Leinster in 2007-08 with the Celtic League title, the club's first since 2001, and in the following season oversaw the team's first Heineken Cup triumph with a 19-16 victory in the final over English Premiership champions Leicester Tigers at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

Cheika took over as rugby director at Stade Francais in 2010-11 for a less successful stint in France's top flight before returning to Sydney to take over the ailing New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby following the departure of Michael Foley.

Although narrowly missing the playoffs in his first season in charge, Cheika won admirers for having the team play attractive, running rugby, with classy backs and a powerful forward pack bringing fans back to Sydney Football Stadium.

With the livewire pair of Israel Folau and new recruit Kurtley Beale terrifying defences in 2014, the high-scoring Waratahs won the Australian conference and sealed top spot with a round to spare in the regular season.

They defeated the Canberra-based ACT Brumbies in the semi-finals before sealing their maiden Super Rugby title at home against New Zealand's powerful Canterbury Crusaders.

WALLABIES CRISIS HITS

Crisis hit the Wallabies camp at the end of the Rugby Championship due to a toxic scandal over lewd text messages allegedly distributed by utility back Beale about the team's business manager, who promptly resigned.

Amid speculation that coach McKenzie had lost the support of his players, local media reported that the Australian Rugby Union had contacted Cheika about replacing the former test prop as coach. The ARU denied the reports.

McKenzie, already under huge pressure after the Wallabies' first defeat by Argentina in decades, stepped down after the team's gallant 29-28 loss to the All Blacks in Brisbane.

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)