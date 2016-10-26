MELBOURNE Australia coach Michael Cheika has defended fast-tracking rugby league convert Marika Koroibete into his tour squad for Europe after the Fiji-born winger's selection was derided on social media.

Koroibete has never played a professional game in the 15-man code in Australia but was named in Cheika's 32-man squad for the season-ending tour after coming off his fifth season in Australia's top-flight National Rugby League.

His inclusion came at the expense of two-test Queensland back Luke Morahan and sparked criticism from local pundits and rugby fans that the Wallabies jersey was being given up cheaply.

"The fact of the matter is I am not cheapening the jersey because he hasn't got one yet," Cheika told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.

"No-one's getting a jersey for free, no-one has and no-one will.

"I think he's obviously a talent who can contribute for us and make an impact further down the road, definitely."

The 24-year-old Koroibete will start playing Super Rugby for Melbourne Rebels next year after two seasons with NRL club Melbourne Storm.

The explosive flyer is not expected to debut in the November-December tests against Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and England.

But Cheika said he could see him taking the field in the mid-week match against a French Barbarians team late in November and would not rule him out of a test debut if injuries piled up.

"It'll give me an opportunity to coach him a little bit first before he goes back to play Super Rugby, and I think that's a perfectly logical thing to do," Cheika said.

"He's grown up playing rugby, (it's not) like he doesn't know the game. I'm not going to be giving him another jersey just for the sake of it.

"It's the smart thing for us to do."

Will Genia has been named in the squad but Cheika was unable to confirm whether his first-choice scrumhalf would be available for the tour opener against Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 5.

The match falls outside World Rugby's international window and Genia's French club Stade Francais have no obligation to release him.

The Wallabies lost 37-10 to the All Blacks in Auckland at the weekend to be white-washed 3-0 in the Bledisloe Cup series.

After the game, Cheika raised eyebrows with a rant against what he perceived as disrespect from the All Blacks camp and was accused by opposing coach Steve Hansen of sulking and 'hijacking' the media conference.

Hansen later softened his tone and said the coaches should sit down for a beer.

Cheika evaded whether he might be up for that meeting with a joke that he was off alcohol.

"The New Zealand series has been well and truly concluded and we got well and truly beaten," he said.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)