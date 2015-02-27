MELBOURNE Former Wallabies Stephen Larkham and Nathan Grey have been named assistant Australia coaches under Michael Cheika, the Australian Rugby Union said on Friday.

Larkham, head coach of Canberra-based ACT Brumbies, and Grey, defence coach under Cheika at the New South Wales Waratahs, will be allowed to continue in their Super Rugby roles throughout the 2015 season in the leadup to the World Cup in England, the ARU said in a statement.

"Stephen is a coach and former player with incredible credentials who has a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed in this environment, including playing an important role as a player for Australia in three Rugby World Cup campaigns," Cheika said.

“Nathan has done a remarkable job during his time in Super Rugby and his coaching was extremely well received by the entire Wallabies squad during last year’s Spring Tour, and is a big driver in the standards and culture within the team, which will be important.”

Cheika named a third assistant in fitness trainer Dean Benton, who helped the ACT Brumbies' strength and conditioning from 2011-2013.

Cheika is still chasing a new forwards coach after the departure of Andrew Blades.

