Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
Queensland Reds boss Jim Carmichael is "fed up" with Quade Cooper's Twitter outburst against Wallabies coach Robbie Deans and will meet the flyhalf to warn him, local media reported on Monday.
Over the weekend, Cooper vented his frustration at Deans' tactics and the Australian Rugby Union and said he would like to join friend and All Black Sonny Bill Williams in the National Rugby League.
Reds Chief Executive Carmichael said he would meet the outspoken player and warn him about his damaging comments, the Courier Mail reported.
"I'm fed up to be honest. Quade is making silly comments that do damage to our code," Carmichael was quoted as saying by the Brisbane newspaper.
The 24-year-old Cooper's error-prone performance after his return from surgery on his right knee earned him Dean's criticism.
The New Zealand-born playmaker has subsequently been injured and will need another operation on the same knee and is doubtful for the Wallabies' tour of Europe where they play England, Italy and Wales in November and early December.
Williams, also New Zealand's heavyweight boxing champion, left the world champion All Blacks and Waikato Chiefs for a 12-match deal with Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights and would reportedly join NRL club Sydney Roosters in 2013.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.